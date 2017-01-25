Israeli bulldozers work along a barbed wire fence that separates Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and the Israeli border, on June 10, 2015. Israel is to reopen border crossings to and from the Gaza Strip the coming week according to the military, after closing them in the wake of a Palestinian rocket attack. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib
توغل محدود شرق رفح جنوب القطاع
2017-01-25
غزة/PNN- توغلت عدد من جرافات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، بشكل محدود شرق المحافظة الجنوبية لقطاع غزة.
وبحسب المصادر المحلية فقد توغلت 4 جرافات إسرائيلية انطلاقا من بوابة صوفا شرق رفح باتجاه الجنوب.وأكدت المصادر أن جرافات الاحتلال شرعت بأعمال تجريف قرب السياج.