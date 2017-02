مقدسي يهدم غرفة مكتب بضغط من الاحتلال

A Palestinian man from al-Said family, destroys his own home using a sledgehammer in Jerusalem's Old City on March 03, 2013. Al-Said decided to demolish his own home to carry out an Israeli court order under the pretext of building without municipality permit. Many Palestinians end up demolishing their homes themselves to avoid the high cost of paying for Israeli government bulldozers, or being sent to prison for not being able to pay. Photo by Mahfouz Abu Turk