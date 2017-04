From left to right, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks as Reuven Rivlin, Speaker of the Knesset, and Israeli President Shimon Peres, look on, in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, March 15, 2010. Lula da Silva is in Israel on the first official visit by a Brazilian leader. (AP Photo/Jim Hollander, Pool)