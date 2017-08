المفتي العام : صلاة عيد الاضحى الساعة 6:50 صباحا

Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old city, on the first day of Eid al-Adha October 4, 2014. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)