العالول: فعاليات إحياء الذكرى 13 لاستشهاد القائد ابو عمار تنطلق الخميس بمختلف محافظات الوطن

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat looks up on during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin (unseen) at the former's headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah 25 June 2002. A day after the US called for the Palestinian leader's ouster, De Villepin arrived at the battered headquarters under military escort by the Israelis who have re-occupied Ramallah as part of their latest military drive against Palestinian militants. AFP PHOTO/ Thomas COEX